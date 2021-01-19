2 Haitian Brothers Detained at SFO by Border Patrol

Two boys from Haiti are being detained by customs and border patrol at San Francisco Int'l Airport.
They were returning to the Bay Area where one of them goes to school.
Juliette Goodrich reports.
(1-18-21)
Two boys from Haiti are being detained by customs and border patrol at San Francisco Int'l Airport.
They were returning to the Bay Area where one of them goes to school.
Juliette Goodrich reports.
(1-18-21)
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl in the Rio Grande near the Texas town..