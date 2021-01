Trump To Lift Covid-Related Travel Restrictions

President Donald Trump is expected to lift coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

It is believed he will do so starting on January 26th.

This is nearly a week after he leaves office, a White House official said Monday.

Officials said Trump is expected to lift restrictions that cover much of Europe and Brazil.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take over the presidency on Wednesday.

It's not clear if Biden would reverse Trump's expected order, reports CNN.