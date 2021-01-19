PPP Re-opens to All Lenders Starting January 19th

The CEO of Medford's Chamber of Commerce says the guidelines are similar to the first round of PPP loans.

Alicia, brian-- today the president and c-e-o of medford's chamber of commerce-- brad hicks-- says not much has changed since the first round of ppp was made available -- but if you're going to apply there are a few details you'll need to know.

In order to be approved applicants must fall under one of these categories.

A small business with 500 or fewer employees, a sole proprietor, independent contractor, or self-employed and some nonprofits.

If this is your second ppp loan, you have to show a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts during at least one quarter of 20-20.

And if you're worried about paying that loan back brad hicks of the medford chamber of commerce says you'll have up to two years to so -- if you have to pay it back at all.

My reccomendation is use those dollars for things they are very specifically designed for and approved for and there's a much better than likely chance they will be forgiven.

Hicks says it is a quick turn around to pay the loan back.

But -- he says he advises businesses to use the money available on what is most pressing such as paying employees.

Banner, first interstate, rogue credit union and most others are said to be participating in ppp.

And here -- people's bank will also be participating in ppp loans.

But one reminder -- for second draw applicants --the maximum amount for your loan is capped at 2 million