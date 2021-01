Simple, effective tech to connect communities in crisis | Johanna Figueira

The world is more connected than ever, but some communities are still cut off from vital resources like electricity and health care.

In this solution-oriented talk, activist Johanna Figueira discusses her work with Code for Venezuela -- a platform that gathers technologists to address Venezuela's needs for information and medical supplies -- and shares ideas for how it could be used as a model to help other communities in need.