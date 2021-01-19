Field of flags for those absent at inauguration

The U.S. National Mall lit up on Monday with a display of thousands of U.S. flags meant to represent Americans who are unable to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Nearly 200,000 U.S. flags filled up the grassy park in Washington D.C.

Near the U.S. Capitol building, two days ahead of the inauguration of Biden and his Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) announced the 'Field of Flags' installation is part of the "America United" theme that it has chosen for the inauguration.

Biden and Harris will be sworn into office on Jan.

20 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Attendance for the event was already limited, with festivities largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened security was put in place after the storming of the Capitol on January 06th by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

A presidential inauguration traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Washington.

According to a press release the art installation includes flags from every U.S. state and territory, as well as 56 pillars of light.

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are scheduled to perform at the inauguration, which will see Biden sworn in as the 46th U.S. President, and Harris as the first female Vice President.