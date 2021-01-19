High School Boys Basketball: Callaway vs. Harrison Central

Katrina kid.

- - some m-l-k hoops... harrison- central the only coast team up- in- the metro... taking part in - "rumble in the south"... bi time- test against callaway.- featuring two dandy dozen guys,- on the same court...- callaway's dae-shun ruffin- showing why he's the real - deal... - chargers out to an early- 15-point lead... and counting..- as- ruffin does it again... right - into the heart of the defense..- comes - away with another two points...- and those are some- pretty sick uniforms... un- - related.- anyway... red rebels trying to- get something going late, here- in the fourth... as sam murray- rattles the rim five times... - before getting that one to drop- and getting some help from the- other dandy dozen star... nice- reverse lay-up, by south- carolina commit carlous - williams... but too little, too- late... 73-50 deficit, at that- point.- and that'll do it... callaway - gonna be a tough out, this- year... 85-65 - victory... over a very talented- harrison central