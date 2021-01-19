High School Boys Basketball: Callaway vs. Harrison Central

Harrison Central the only Coast team up in the metro taking part in Rumble in the South, big time test against Calloway featuring two Dandy Dozen guys on the same court.
Indiana HS GBB Sectionals
Indiana HS GBB Sectionals
Harrison Central the only Coast team up in the metro taking part in Rumble in the South, big time test against Calloway featuring two Dandy Dozen guys on the same court.
Katrina kid.
- - some m-l-k hoops... harrison- central the only coast team up- in- the metro... taking part in - "rumble in the south"... bi time- test against callaway.- featuring two dandy dozen guys,- on the same court...- callaway's dae-shun ruffin- showing why he's the real - deal... - chargers out to an early- 15-point lead... and counting..- as- ruffin does it again... right - into the heart of the defense..- comes - away with another two points...- and those are some- pretty sick uniforms... un- - related.- anyway... red rebels trying to- get something going late, here- in the fourth... as sam murray- rattles the rim five times... - before getting that one to drop- and getting some help from the- other dandy dozen star... nice- reverse lay-up, by south- carolina commit carlous - williams... but too little, too- late... 73-50 deficit, at that- point.- and that'll do it... callaway - gonna be a tough out, this- year... 85-65 - victory... over a very talented- harrison central
Indiana HS GBB Sectionals
The FOX 55 Sports crew brings you action from 13 games across the area in this week's edition of the Locker Room.