Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 5, 2021

High School Boys Basketball: Callaway vs. Harrison Central

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
High School Boys Basketball: Callaway vs. Harrison Central
High School Boys Basketball: Callaway vs. Harrison Central

Harrison Central the only Coast team up in the metro taking part in Rumble in the South, big time test against Calloway featuring two Dandy Dozen guys on the same court.

Katrina kid.

- - some m-l-k hoops... harrison- central the only coast team up- in- the metro... taking part in - "rumble in the south"... bi time- test against callaway.- featuring two dandy dozen guys,- on the same court...- callaway's dae-shun ruffin- showing why he's the real - deal... - chargers out to an early- 15-point lead... and counting..- as- ruffin does it again... right - into the heart of the defense..- comes - away with another two points...- and those are some- pretty sick uniforms... un- - related.- anyway... red rebels trying to- get something going late, here- in the fourth... as sam murray- rattles the rim five times... - before getting that one to drop- and getting some help from the- other dandy dozen star... nice- reverse lay-up, by south- carolina commit carlous - williams... but too little, too- late... 73-50 deficit, at that- point.- and that'll do it... callaway - gonna be a tough out, this- year... 85-65 - victory... over a very talented- harrison central

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage