Tyreke Key moves into Top 10

Sunday isu senior tyreke key lead his sycamores to their second straight win with 18 points over illinois state.

On top of the sycamores winning three of their last four games, key also reached a major milestone.

The senior guard has officially moved into the 10 all-time scoring list.

Key has scored 1,447 points so far in his career at indiana state, good enough for ninth all-time for the isu men's basketball team.

After the win, head coach greg lansing was quick to point out key's achievement is a hard fought one.

<congratulations to tyreke key, moving into all-time top ten scoring, even in a difficult year like what we're having.

So proud of him and all the work that he puts in on his craft.

It was a happy locker room when we told them that.>