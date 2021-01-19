Lottery In Alabama

Happening now -- alabamians are driving across the state border to take part in the mega millions lottery!

"imma win that thing and carry it back to alabama!"

The drawing for the 850 million dollar jackpot is tomorrow night!

Alabama's new legislative session begins in just a couple weeks.

So what are the chances we might see a lottery here?

Waay31's megan reyna is live in ardmore tennessee tonight after speaking to an alabama state lawmaker on the chances of legislation passing this session, megan?

Right as you cross the state line -- you'll see stores like this one -- offering lottery tickets!

A lot of folks who were inside here earlier tonight were alabamians spending their money in tennessee!

But i did learn from district 10 representative mike ball -- this year -- there's more stock in a lottery bill passing.

> zahedian says:"i'm born and raised in huntsville alabama."

David zahedian hit the road monday night... with the same mindset many people have.

Zahedian says:"if you don't participate you don't have a chance to win."

As the mega millions and powerball jackpots continue to grow -- so does the discussion around why alabama is one of six states without a lottery.

Nats last year the pandemic put on pause any chance for legislators to propose a lottery bill.

But representative mike ball says to expect a new bill -- one that has a better chance at bi-partisan support.

Ball says:"it's probably better than it's ever been."

Ball credits the governor's initiative.

Kay ivey created a study group last year -- that looked at the pro's and con's of gambling.

The group's report revealed the state would gain about 300 million dollars a year from a lottery... up to 400 million dollars from casinos -- and 10 millin or more from sport betting.

It added gambling could great 19-thousand jobs.

Ball says:"theres a lot of information available and i think those who want to explore that possibility can draft some sensible legislation."

As far as why previous bills have failed -- ball says politics got in the way -- but from both sides of the aisle.

Ball says:"it's bi-partisan opposition and if it's going to pass than it's going to be bi-partisan support.

As for zahedian -- he said he'd support changing alabama's law.

Zahedian says:"we have to make sure there's more good to it than bad and then if there's more good to it, then why not?"

Ultimately if a bill passes -- the voters have the final say in order to change the state law.

The last time voter had that chance was in 1999.

Reporting live in ardmore tn mr waay 31 news.