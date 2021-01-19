Pruitt fights back

Jeremy pruitt is fighing back, after being fired for cause for potential recruiting violations at the university of tennesee monday afternoon.

The rainsveille native's lawyer, michael lysons released a statement to the abc station in knoxville saying in part..

"this afternoon, coach pruitt learned that tennessee was terminating his employment for cause.

He is extremely disappointed with the decision.....lyons continued saying we believe the decision to be the culmination of an orchestrated effort to ree- nag on contractual promises made to coach pruitt upon his hiring in 2017 and reiterated less than five months ago."

Lyons went on to say "coach pruitt and i look forward to defending any allegation that he has engaged in any ncaa wrongdoing, as well as examining the university's intent to disparage and destroy coach pruitt's reputation in an effort to avoid paying his contractual liquidated damages."

Chancellor donde plowman said earlier monday, it was pruitt's responsibility to make sure his staff followed ncaa rules.

Tenesee handed out termination letters to two football assitants as well as seven others on pruitt's staff... after the ongoing investigation found level 1 and level two violations against the football team.

What is so distubring is demonstrated by the actions today is the number of violateions and the number of people involved, and their efforts to conceal their activies from our complience staff and from leadership within the athletic department.

Plowman says she deeply regrets the impact it may have on football players who were not involved in any of the recruiting violations.

Plowman added she can't say which players are involved.

Kevin steele takes over as acting head coach.

With athletic diretor phillip fulmer stepping down monday.

Plowman says tennesee will first hire a new a-d,