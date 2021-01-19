Owensboro Community Marches Together for MLK. Jr. Day

In owensboro -- with a look at their efforts.

On the heels of an impactful year for the black community with the well- publicized deaths of george floyd and breonna taylor, community members of all races came together to here in owensboro to celebrate the life and legacy of dr. martin luther king.

Jr. march from owensboro high school to the kentucky wesleyan college.

"a person in our community died in her sleep and that wasn't easy to take on."

Kentucky wesleyan sophomore malcolm hayes -- says he the still feels the raw impact of breonna's taylor life -- taken too soon "i know people that went to the marches -- i know people that i went to high school that got arrested for protesting and stuff like that -- it was really hard to take in to know the story behind it and then to see the officers didn't get arrested or penalized at all."

People bowed their heads in prayer before taking to the street to walk together from college students to community leaders -- dozens marching chanting calls for peace and love down fredrica street in owensboro -- holding up signs of to honor some of those who lost their lives last year to police brutality.

"because violence never accomplishes anything.

And that's what martin luther king.

His moral compass is guiding us even today to stay peaceful."

The owensboro human relations commission and the owensboro- daviess county education -- hosted the event all types of people together joined together or a common goal -- to live up to the ideals of dr. king's -- i have a dream speech and to make their stance known that it is time for change and even more progression when it comes to racial equality.

"it shows our own community the different kinds of people -- our organization is heavily focuses on diversity and inclusion and culture and you know getting our community together and this is a great way to do that."

As for hayes -- he hopes his own children will grow up in a more inclusive america "like the stuff like that had happened at the capitol building -- shouldn't be happening -- more things like this -- more progressive thins like this in the future to make sure things are going."

For those unable to attend the march who are interested in learning more about inclusion and equality -- a panel discussion will be hosted thursday at 6 p.m.

That is available for stream online.

Local leaders say they hope twenty twenty one will be a progressive year and that people choose to use their voices peacefully to express any justice not violence reporting live in owensboro marisa patwa