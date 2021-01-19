Biden to block Trump's plan to lift travel bans

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to extend travel restrictions on most visitors who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil, soon after President Donald Trump announced he would be lifting those requirements.

Trump signed an order Monday lifting the restrictions, which he imposed early last year in response to the pandemic.

Those restrictions barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil, the UK, Ireland and 26 other European countries in the last 14 days.

Soon after Trump's order was made public on Monday, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted that the President-elect does not intend to lift restrictions, saying quote: "With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel." Trump's decision to lift travel bans would have come into effect January 26 -- the same day that new COVID-19 test requirements will take effect for all international visitors.

Last week, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed an order requiring nearly all international travelers flying to the U.S. to present a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Trump is leaving office on Wednesday.

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether it now plans to extend Trump's travel bans to other countries.

Trump confirmed earlier on Monday that he would not lift entry bans on China and Iran.