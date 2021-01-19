Ahead of Biden's oath ceremony, Amritsar painter wishes to gift him portrait

Amritsar painter has a collage of all the United States Presidents in the country's over 230 years of constitutional government.

He has now added the picture of the US President-elect Joe Biden in his prized possession.

Jagjot Singh Rubal wishes to display it in country's art gallery as well as in the White House.

He took four months to complete 8-ft-by-8-ft.

Jagjot Singh Rubal said, "I made the portrait of US President Joe Biden and tomorrow is his oath ceremony so I want to give him as a gift in the White House."