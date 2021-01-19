India's Covid cases drop to lowest in 7 months, vaccination drive day 4|Oneindia News

At least 40 people have been arrested in Gujarat's Kutch district after three cases were filed to look into the violence on Sunday that allegedly left one man dead and several others injured, including policemen.

With 10,064 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India witnessed the lowest surge in daily Covid cases in nearly seven months.

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday issued a set of cautionary guidelines for people with certain conditions who, it said, should consult with their vaccine provider and preferably avoid getting the Covaxin shot.

In a tragic incident, Fifteen migrant labourers, sleeping near the road, were crushed to death by a truck near Gujarat's Surat.

US President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman quickly dismissed Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that a Covid-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted.

