First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell to the nation in a recorded video sheposted on Twitter.
She thanked Americans for the “greatest honour of my life,"but made no mention of the incoming Joe Biden administration.
First Lady Melania Trump who battled COVID-19 along with her husband and son, on Monday delivered farewell remarks from the White..
Melania Trump said it was her "greatest honor" to serve as the first lady beside her husband, President Donald Trump.