Kashmiri Pandit exodus: On 31 years, Anupam Kher's message | Oneindia News

On the 31st anniversary of the kashmiri pandit community's exodus from the valley, actor Anupam Kher took to social media to send an appeal to young Kashmiri Pandits.

Reflecting on the past, he recounted the atrocities that were committed, paid tribute to those who lost dear ones and urged the youth of the community to keep alive the fight for justice.

Listen in.

#KashmiriPandit #Exodus #AnupamKher