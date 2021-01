Woman files complaint against man alleging rape, religious conversion in MP's Barwani

A 22-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani filed a written complaint in the police station.

She has filed compliant against a man alleging rape and religious conversion.

Speaking to media, Station In-Charge (SI) of Barwani, Rajesh Yadav said, "A zero First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on the written complaint.

Further investigation is underway in this regard."