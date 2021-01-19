China: Coronavirus detected on ice creams, company sealed and workers under quarantine|Oneindia News

The Coronavirus Pandemic that was reported more than a year ago in Wuhan in China is still raging in the world.

Various instances of the Coronavirus found on meat packaging has been reported but now in a first, Coronavirus has been found on ice cream in China.

Till now, we were blissfully ignorant about whether the virus spreads through food or not; the latest reports of Coronavirus being found on ice creams have brought back our initial fears.

UK-based Sky News has reported that some ice cream samples tested positive for Coronavirus in north China's Tianjin city.

