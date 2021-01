Not afraid of PM Modi, I have clean character: Rahul Gandhi

"I am not afraid of Narendra Modi, I have a clean character, they can't touch me but they can shoot me.

I am a nationalist," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference on January 19.

Gandhi further claimed that he has a clean character and all farmers know what he does.

When asked about the committee formed by the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi said, "I won't comment on Supreme Court and India can see the reality of the Supreme Court."