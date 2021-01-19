India played like a pack of lions: Former cricketers on 2-1 series win against Australia

Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani congratulated the team by saying that this has been the most spectacular win for India when all the experienced players are injured and younger players have taken their places.

Another former cricketer Kirti Azad said that the young players are the future of Indian cricket.

He said that the team was like herd of lions who went after the Australia team even after the racist comments.

After losing the four-match Test series 2-1 against India on Tuesday, Australia coach Justin Langer said that nothing can be taken for granted and one should not ever underestimate the Indian cricket team.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.