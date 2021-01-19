India vs Australia, 4th Test: Pant, Gill guide Team India to series clinching win at Gabba

The fortress has been breached.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable has been achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday (January 19) to take the series 2-1.

Rishabh Pant will be forgiven for all the mistakes he has made through the series with wicket-keeping gloves as each of the 89 runs that he scored in the final hour was worth its weight in gold.

It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the biobubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.