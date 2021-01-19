Volunteers honor Dr. King by helping improve Fort Wayne neighborhood building

A group of people came together to improve the building, hoping it'll improve the community and create unity.

Before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Oxford Community Association building was filled with rubbish left behind from years past.

Instead of taking a day off for doctor martin luther king junior day...some across the area got out and volunteered in their community as a way to honor the civil rights leader.

How was the work done there supporting the egacy of doctor king.it a common theme in neighborhoods across the area.

People giving back to their community on martin luther king day.

Coming together to make life better for everyone.

People who volunteered here today, helping restore the oxford community association building says they were living out what doctor king had hoped for.

Want people from the oxford ether.- neighborhood, along with help from the united way and indiana tech got together at the oxford community association building to help clear out the space neighborhood association president diane rogers says people coming out to help restore the building as a hub for unity and growth is something doctor king would hahe main d 3 thing is that we are coming togee communicating, share g ideas and we supporting each other, and that what he wanted all of us to do, regardless of our walk of life.

Out from indiana tech today say volunteering is a way to make communities stronger.

Believe volunteering is a way to give back to your community and build within your own community to make it better so you can go out and help other communities....just trying to help people, or the community to do better with whatever resources they need...makes you feel good to be a part of the community.

Together as a community is something rogers says everyone who helped out today shares with doctor king.

And as these people from different walks of life came together and took action to improve the neighborhood, even only a little, rogers says they were living the dream of doctor king today.

E was a man of action and we need to be a community of action, we need to be a family of action, we need to be the country of action.

I know we have a lot of things going on, but ther more of us working together than fighting against each other and that needs to stand out more than anything.

?rogers says the hope is for this building to eventually become a place where the neighborhood can come and plan out their future together.

