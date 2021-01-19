Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 592,709; 8,966 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 32,079 cases and 540 deaths as of Monday.

Now taking a look at covid numbers in indiana..the state department of health reporting two thousand five hundred and 48 new positive cases.this brings the total to voer 592 thousand.30 new deaths brings the total to eight thousand nine hundred and 66.the 7 day positivity rate is 12 point five percent.

Thirty percent of i-c-u beds are currently available in indiana hospitals...and 74 percent of ventilators are available as well.

Taking a look at covid numbers around our region.

Allen county reporting one hundred 16 cases.this brinsg the total to 31 thousand 7 hundred 97 cases.deaths remain at five hundred 40.grant adds 30 cases.huntington adds 15 cases and one death.jay adds 3 cases and one death.

Noble adds 24 cases.steuben adds 25 cases and two deaths.wabash adds 9 cases.wells adds 7.

Whitley adds 14 cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Five thousand eight hunded and 29 first doses have been administered... and two thousand six hundred and 73 are now fully vaccinated.the total of hoosiers who've received their first dose of the vaccine is over 302 thousand and number of fully vaccinated is 63 thousand five