Indianapolis couple married 33 years, die 1 day apart of COVID-19

An Indianapolis man and woman who were married for more than three decades died one day apart from COVID-19.

Ernest ronald and ann wilkins loved each other.

And that connection was felt by family and friends.

Bryan/close friend: "i'm very heartbroken because i, i love ann and ron just like my brother and sister, and i want people to take this serious.

Earnest battled diabetes and cancer.the couple was diagnosed with covid-19 in december.

They were admitted to saint vincent hospital and placed on ventilators.they never left the hospital.

Ernest died on friday, ann on saturday -- too much for one family, too much for a long list of friends.alessia johnson/ips superintendent: "she was deeply committed to her profession and to her fellow educators"i-p-s superintendent took this picture with ann after learning they shared a birthday in may.ann was a teacher with i-p-s for 13 years and then became a union leader, always promoting public school education.

Alessia johnson/ips superintendent: "i think what she did well was sort of holding everybody to account because, at the end of the day, her goal was to make sure kids we're getting served well."as a kid, earnest loved playing the trumpet.

He graduated from shortridge high school ball, stayed and retired from allstate.

He loved sports and knew his stats.

And every day he was on the phone with the man that he knew as a child at school 43.

Bryan/close friend: "and that's what we thought of each other, you know, is that we were brothers, and we did everything together.

We talked ten times a day.

If i woke up first in the morning, i would call him.

If he woke up first in the morning, he'd call me.

And on, during the day, we would talk i know ten times a day."the couple had many plans for this new year, including getting the covid vaccine.the cruelty of the moment stings.

But the promise of their heavenly rise brings comfort to those who are broken.bryan/close friend: "because i would rather you have a reaction to the vaccine than the try to fight covid the disease because a lot of times you won't win, and it's real.

I've seen it for myself, and it's something that i don't want to see again."