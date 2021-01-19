WEB EXTRA: VP Elect Kamala Harris Residents As CA Senator

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris resigned her position as U.S. senator from California on Monday (1/18).
She said, "I would like to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the U.S. Senate over the past four years."
