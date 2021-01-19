Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah to feature in Maarich
Actor Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah will feature together in the whodunit thriller, Maarrich.

Tusshar took to his Instagram handle to announce the film.

