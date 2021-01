Austrian Artist Creates Quirky Face Masks Every Day In Lockdown Challenge

Austrian artist Matthias Kretschmer has created hilarious masks in his challenge to create an eye-catching face mask every day in the lockdown period.

He started during lockdown one, then picked up where he left off when his home country of Austria got locked down again So far, he has made almost 80 new masks – ranging from Baby Yoda to rocker Slash from Guns N’ Roses.

“I guess it is a nice contrast to all the bad news these days,” he says.