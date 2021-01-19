How Biden can be a global leader

Joe Biden's greatest challenge will be to repair America's reputation—currently the lowest it's been for two decades.

How can the new president re-boot America's global leadership?

Find our latest coverage of the presidential transition: https://econ.st/3bJeoJm Sign up to our weekly newsletter on American politics: https://econ.st/3l5C4dl Listen to Checks and Balance, our podcast about American politics: https://econ.st/2EmBIOU The World in 2021: Joe Biden’s in-tray is already overflowing: https://econ.st/38Lvvsr What makes an ideal president and how will Joe Biden match up?

Listen to the Checks and Balance podcast: https://econ.st/2XGm1rM How Joe Biden will shift gears in foreign policy with Latin America: https://econ.st/38LMaMs The two extraordinary economic challenges Joe Biden will face: https://econ.st/2XHCNXJ The Democratic Party’s victories in the Georgia run-offs give them a Senate majority: https://econ.st/3oPFjXE Read about Donald Trump’s failed attempts to overturn the election result: https://econ.st/3bEPs61 Why Congress has impeached Donald Trump for a second time: https://econ.st/3sqSu3z Read our leader on the right and the wrong ways to hold the outgoing president to account: https://econ.st/35Jj6my Why Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building: https://econ.st/3nKMZZV How far-right digital media paved the way for the riot in Washington: https://econ.st/2XKm0U2 Nearly half of republicans support the invasion of the US Capitol: https://econ.st/39F8fLX