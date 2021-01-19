Punjab artist paints Joe Biden & Kamala Harris portraits ahead of oath taking

A Punjab artist painted portraits of US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris on the eve of their inauguration.

Jagjot Singh Rubal painted the portraits as a gift to the leaders on their swearing-in.

The artist also expressed his wish to display his work in the White House.

Rubal took 20 days to complete the portraits painted on joint canvas using acrylic colours.

He had earlier received a letter of appreciation from PM Modi for his portrait.

The artist from Amritsar currently holds as many as 10 world records.

Biden-Harris' inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 20 at the US Capitol.

The event is set to be a star-studded one with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, others.