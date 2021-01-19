Southern Kentucky's Got Talent Returns

Competitions..

And it's important mission.

L3: abc 36 news white steven dowell creator and host "a little country church house..nats from song" "bub frymyer: i started in church...that's kind of where it all started for me and that's where my roots are so..chuckles" from a humble hobby...to facebook phenomenom in the span of about two weeks.

"bub frymyer: it's just crazy i don't really know how to explain it " bub frymyer is just one of 20 contestants asked to submit an audition tape for the 2nd annual southern kentucky's got talent...his video sky-rocketing with shares..

And views over 222-thousand.

"bub frymyer: it just gives you that little bit of extra, you know, push that you need to keep going on, and done it ."

In april frymyer will put his video's success to the true test..a live performance at corbin arena during the southern kentucky's got talent event....and better-yet for a chance to win a thousand dollars.

"steven dowell: we had a fantastic show the first time, but it's going to be even better this time, " the show's creator steven dowell says the idea came about when his realty company was looking for a way to raise money to combat homelessness...and in 2019 going into 20-20...the idea of a talent show felt like a good fit...perfomers trying to make it could get exposure and benefit a good cause.

"david williams: it's just win win win win win it's a lot of fun."

That's stand-up comedian david williams...winner of the 2020 competition and judge this year.

"david williams: it's giving you a stage to get recognized.

And i think that's really cool and especially for an up and comer trying to do this for a living.

It could be exactly what you need to get started doing that."

And while williams got the last laugh....frymyer's hoping this year's winner's singing can soothe sorrows.

Frymyer: "it's just seems like the world's for hate and a lot of bickering and back and forth about different things really don't matter but it's nice to see people just being positive for once.

And i hope that's what i can do through music."

"nats singing" monica harkins, abc 36