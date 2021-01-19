New Columbus non-profit opens doors to bring transparency to city government

A Better Columbus cut its ribbon on Monday afternoon outside its new office in downtown Columbus.

A new non-profit opened its doors in columbus today looking to teach the community about what goes on inside city hall.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in lowndes county to learn more about how this organization is working to make government more transparent.

I'm outside of the new office of the agency a better columbus.

I spoke with the president of the non-profit and she said its mission is simply to make columbus better.

Nat pop - ribbon cutting today, president of a better columbus, leslie sorrell cut the ribbon signifying the opening of the non-profit's new office in downtown columbus.

Leslie sorrell - president of a better columbus: "we came together, there were pockets of people meeting in columbus sharing their frustrations with the leadership deficit, the way things were going."

The group decided to create the non-profit as a way to bring transparency to the city government.

One way the group hopes to do so is by giving people knowledge about what city leaders are discussing.

Leslie sorrell - president of a better columbus: "we're trying to break it down so that the average person can understand."

Along with informing citizens on political issues, a better columbus is looking to make the city stronger by promoting volunteer opportunities.

It will also give children a chance to voice their opinions on how columbus could be better through an essay contest.

Leslie sorrell - president of a better columbus: "this is a way people can visibly do something, feel good about themselves, but make their community better."

But through all its efforts, the group's main goal is to make folks living in columbus never want to leave.

Leslie sorrell - president of a better columbus: "so many people have already left and we want to stop that from happening and reinvigorate it to what we've all envisioned it to be."

Tag: now i did try reaching out to city leaders to comment on the new non-profit but did not get a response.

In columbus, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

