News On Demand, 1/18/21 6pm

The second annual mlk march in cleveland, tennessee was made possible thanks to partners like cleveland state community college, the city of cleveland, the n double a- c- p and 100 black men of bradley county.

Organizers are proud of the unity displayed during the march, especially considering the adversity the country has faced over the past year with covid-19 and political division.

A diverse group of people marched, including students, seniors, people of different races and socio economic backgrounds.

This morning's demonstration paid respect to dr. king because without his courage and leadership, events like it would not be possible.

Since i've been here in bradley county, i've watched us establish and acknowledge this day as a local holiday, especially for our local school districts.

Once upon a time we didn't honor that or recognize that and that's within my lifetime.

So i can say that's one of the major accomplishments, just getting the community to accept and respect this holiday.

There are plans to contiue the m-l-k march each year in bradley county.

One of the effects of covid-19 is a covid version of pneumonia.

Researchers say this version is more deadly than typical pneumonia.

Covid pneumonia can come from the covid-19 disease.

Experts describe covid-19 pneumonia as spreading like many "wildfires" throughout the lungs.

Covid pneumonia is viral and antibiotics do nothing as compared to a common case of pneumonia, which is bacterial.

Viruses do their damage by taking over normal human cells apparatus or operations and produce more virus with your own cells.

It's very hard to eliminate that or attack your own selves when they've already been taken over.

Coming up at 6 health officials take a close look at why the viral infection is so difficult to fight and what you can do to prevent yourself from getting it.

