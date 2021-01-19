Meierhoffer Funeral Home offers grief counseling to those working through loss

Bond.

The loss of a loved one during a pandemic can be extra challenging to cope with.one local funeral home says it is extremely important to heal from loss beyond a funeral.

In response, meierhoffer's funeral home provides healing not only through funerals, but through counseling and grief groups.

With the help of local partnerships like crossroads hospice, grief recovery specialsts are able to provide help with anyone struggling with a loss.

(sot: todd meirerhoffer, president of meirerhoffer funeral home "it's also given people the real understanding of this process once death has occurred.

From this standpoint--the neccessary piece of a viewing.

Maybe they haven't been able to see mom or dad at the nursing for five or six months, and now the death's occurred.

That closure is extremely important, and that's what we're seeing.

That people need that closure.") the grief-drop in support group takes place the fourth friday of every month from 11:30-12:30.

The next session will be held this friday at the meierhoffer funeral home.

All are welcome.