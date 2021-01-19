Skip to main content
Man charged with murder, arson in Weston man's death

Missouri man has been charged in a suspicious house fire in weston....where a man was found dead inside.

24 year old anthony fleming is charged with arson and second degree murder of 60-year-old timothy darby.

According to the platte county sheriff's office- officers responded to a house fire around 2 a.m.

Sunday where they found darby's body inside court documents accuse fleming of allegedly setting the fire before fleeing from the house on foot.

He was found a mile from the home in a wooded area only wearing socks people who know fleming told investigators fleming had been heavily using illegal drugs two weeks prior to the fire.

Fleming is currently being jailed without

