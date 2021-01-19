Man charged with murder, arson in Weston man's death

Residents stunned after deadly fire leads to murder charges in quiet Missouri neighborhood
Prosecutors filed murder and arson charges Monday in Platte County following a weekend death in Weston. Police found the suspect..
Missouri man has been charged in a suspicious house fire in weston....where a man was found dead inside.
24 year old anthony fleming is charged with arson and second degree murder of 60-year-old timothy darby.
According to the platte county sheriff's office- officers responded to a house fire around 2 a.m.
Sunday where they found darby's body inside court documents accuse fleming of allegedly setting the fire before fleeing from the house on foot.
He was found a mile from the home in a wooded area only wearing socks people who know fleming told investigators fleming had been heavily using illegal drugs two weeks prior to the fire.
Fleming is currently being jailed without
