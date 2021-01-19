Dolly Parton turns 75 today!

Dolly Parton is turning 75 today!
The hitmaker, songwriter, and humanitarian has achieved a lot in her life.
Dolly Parton is turning 75 today!
The hitmaker, songwriter, and humanitarian has achieved a lot in her life.
HUMANITARIAN HAS ACHEIVED A LOTIN HER LIFE.AND SHE'S NOT SLOWING DOWN!PARTON DONATED ONE MILLIONDOLLARS TO THE CORONAVIRUSVACCINE ROLLOUT.HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOLLY!SMARTPHONES MAY DETECT THESIGNS OF COVID-19 BEFORE YOUKNOW YOU'RE SICK.ABC'S MONA KOSAR ABDI
5am-2021-01-19
Happy Birthday,
Miley Cyrus!.
Destiny Hope Cyrus
turns 28 years old today.
Here are five things
you may..