Mom faces backlash after criticizing her daughter’s ‘obsessive’ hobby

A mother is upset that her22-year-old daughter reads too much.She intervened and went on Reddit’s“Am I the A******” forum to explain why.“She works from home and whenever she has breaksat work she reads.

She reads before going to sleep”.“She reads on weekends.

She reads on car rides.She spends pretty much all of her free time reading”.The mother believed all the reading(of fiction novels) was a distraction fromthe daughter’s university studies.“I’ve told her multiple times towaste less of her time but she alwaysjust shrugs it off,” the mother wrote.“she [has] basically read all of the good fantasymystery novels in English she could find, so shestarted reading ones translated from Chinese”.“I tried not to say anything at first becauseshe was so excited over it and I didn’twanna ruin her excitement, but then I sortarealized I needed to intervene”.“People can have unhealthy obsessions with a lotof things, including reading,” one user wrote.“It’s a healthy, educational and fun hobby withzero impact on you,” someone commented