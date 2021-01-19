Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan with daughter Ira Khan snapped around town

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor was recently snapped by the paps at Mumbai's Andheri area.
She was seen wearing a grey tank top teamed up with light grey pants and black sneakers.
#Khushikapoor #Aamirkhan #IraKhan
Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor was recently snapped by the paps at Mumbai's Andheri area.
She was seen wearing a grey tank top teamed up with light grey pants and black sneakers.
#Khushikapoor #Aamirkhan #IraKhan
**She was all yellow**
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira seems lost in her own world at the launch of a fashion collection at a..
Telgu actress Laxmi Manchu has zoomed off to London and is having a great time along with her daughter. They are currently..