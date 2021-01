Joe Biden plans on signing '12 exective orders' once in office

ORDERS.THAT'S ACCORDING TO HISINCOMING CHIEF OF STAFF.AIDES SAY HE'S STILL PUTTINGTHE FINISHING TOUCHES ON HISADDRESS WITH AN OVERRIDING CALLFOR NATIONAL UNITY.BIDEN PLANS TO REJOIN THE PARISCLIMATE ACCORD.HE WILL ALSO HALT EVICTIONS ANDSTUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS AND ISSUEA NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER REQUIRINGMASKS ON FEDERAL PROPERTY."IT'S NOT A POLITICALSTATEMENT; IT'S A PATRIOTICDUTY."PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN ALSOHAS BIG PLANS FOR IMMIGRATIONON HIS FIRST DAY IN OFFICE.BIDEN IS SET TO UNVEILLEGISLATION TOMORROW...THATWOULD MAKE AN 8-YEAR PATH TOCITIZENSHIP POSSIBLE.IT WOULD APPLY TO AN ESTIMATED11- MILLION PEOPLE LIVING INTHE U-S WITHOUT LEGAL STATUS.THOSE PEOPLE WOULD NEED TO PASSBACKGROUND CHECKS-- PAY TAXES--AND FULFILL OTHER BASICREQUIREMENTS.THAT CHECKLIST WOULD LEAD TO A5- YEAR PROCESS FOR GETTINGTEMPORARY LEGAL STATUS OR AGREEN CARD.FROM THERE-- IT WOULD BE A3-YEAR PATH TO NATURALIZATION.JUSTIN ADLIB