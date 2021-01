Every Ballet Bun With Pro Ballerina Scout Forsythe | On Pointe

Pro Ballerina Scout Forsythe has at least 4 different hair bun styles based on the occasion and performance.

In this episode of On Pointe, Scout breaks down her four main hair styles into two categories: class/rehearsal and performance.

She also shares all the products and tools she needs to create and maintain the perfect bun.

From dance class and training styles to the more glamorous gala and performance buns, she explains why each hairstyle works perfectly for certain occasions.