Boy who helped his dad sell flowers receives $40K

Edgar Machic called it a blessing.

Machic and his son Edgar Jr. received more than $40,000 from a GoFundMe account that was set up for them this summer."I felt peace and happiness," said Machic.

"Because of the pandemic, business is low and I haven't paid my rent.

God is loyal and God is good."The GoFundMe account was created by a stranger, Wendy Rogriguez, who has now become a family friend.When Edgar Machic Jr.'s father lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 8-year-old started helping his dad make a living by selling flowers on Ceasar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights."I'm very happy because I know he'll remember that forever," said Rodriguez.

"And if I could do that for someone ... then my...