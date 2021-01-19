Dr. Dre Released From Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

On Friday, Dr. Dre was released from the Los Angeles Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Ice T confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that Dre was “safe and looking good.”.

Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home.

Safe and looking good, Ice T, via Twitter.

The 55-year-old music mogul had been in the hospital for nearly two weeks after suffering a reported brain aneurysm.

At the time, TMZ reported that Dre was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Dre will remain under 24-hour care at his home for the next few weeks.

Medical professionals will continue to monitor his health since doctors are unclear as to what caused the reported aneurysm.