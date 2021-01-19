The Fitting Curve helps women of all sizes find their perfect lingerie set

Shopping for a new bra isn’t always the easiest task and can be overwhelming at times, but one Long Island lingerie shop is hoping to change the stigma.

With a combined total of over 30 years of retail and lingerie expertise, Kelly Saintus, Helene Delince, and Stephanie Vincent created The Fitting Curve.

Throughout their careers, the three decided to come together and make a shop of their own.

The shop specializes in women of all sizes and ethnicities with their wide range of shades.“We believe in the authenticity of all women’s bodies,” said Vincent.

“We specialize in bra fittings for all.”In 2016 when they opened their doors, the Rockville Centre community embraced them, and before they knew it, the b...