Wales could receive larger share of vaccines due to older population – Drakeford

On Tuesday, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asked Mr Drakeford during FirstMinister’s Questions if Wales should receive more than its population-share ofvaccines, given its higher median age.

Mr Drakeford told the Senedd: “Idiscussed that very issue with the first ministers of Scotland, NorthernIreland and with Michael Gove of the Cabinet Office in our meeting onWednesday of last week."