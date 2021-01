Watch: Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminate ahead of R-Day

The Indian Parliament, and Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President of the world's largest democracy, and Vijay Chowk, were illuminated on January 19, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

India is going to celebrate 72nd Republic Day on January 26.

India's Constitution came to effect on Jan 26, 1950.