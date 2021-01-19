Microsoft joins GM, Cruise self-driving partnership

Self-driving car maker Cruise and majority shareholder General Motors said on Tuesday they would partner with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of driverless vehicles.
Conway G.
Gittens has more.
Self-driving car maker Cruise and majority shareholder General Motors said on Tuesday they would partner with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of driverless vehicles.
Conway G.
Gittens has more.
General Motors gained as much as 8.9% to a record high on Tuesday.
The gain comes on news that its autonomous vehicle..
Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images
Microsoft is joining forces with Cruise, the self-driving..