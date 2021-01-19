New York Mets Fire GM: Sent Explicit Pictures To Female Reporter

(CNN)The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after he reportedly sent explicit pictures to a female reporter in 2016.

ESPN reported that Porter sent unsolicited, explicit texts and photos "culminating with a picture of an erect, naked penis" to the female reporter when he worked for the Chicago Cubs as the team's Director of Professional Scouting and Special Assistant.

ESPN said it obtained the messages and images in December 2017 and interviewed the reporter but chose not to report the allegations at the time after the woman said her career would be harmed if the story was released.