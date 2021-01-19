Authorities Detail Largest Drug Bust in Owensboro History

Officials said Around 151 Lbs of Meth, 3.5 Lbs of counterfeit pills with suspected deadly Fentanyl, multitudes of weapons, and other drugs were all seized as a part of the operation - holding a street value of over $7 million.

Owensboro authorities announce their largest drug seizure to date.... 44news reporter ella shemwell has the latest about this massive breakthrough... an oboro drug trafficking org is behind bars.

Charged with mutliple felonies after what is now being fcalle the most significant narcotic seizure.

The us district attorney oboro police dept.

The dea, the atf, and the daviess county sheriff's office and other officials were proud to take 151lbs of meth, 3.5 lbs of counterfeit pills with suspected deadly fetanyl, deadly weapons, and other drugs off the streets.the meth amp seized had a street value of 7 million dollars.

Which could have provided enough dosage units to fill a capacity crown a professional foot hall stadium four times over.

Oboro police dept says since august this has been a very detailed and throughout investigation.

But it does not stope here, this is still an ongoing investigation one