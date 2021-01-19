Amber Alert Issued For 1-Year-Old Nova White From Philadelphia

State police say Philadelphia police issued an Amber Alert for Nova White.
She’s described by police as a Black female who is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.
Katie Johnston reports.
State police say Philadelphia police issued an Amber Alert for Nova White.
She’s described by police as a Black female who is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.
Katie Johnston reports.
(Part 1 of 2) Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today, we take a look a promising new form of therapy for those who..
The SXSW festival has announced its program for the Midnighters, Festival Favorites, Shorts, Special Events, Episodic Pilot..