Caitlyn Jenner: 'Closer' To Kylie Than 'More Secretive' Kendall

Caitlyn Jenner made the bold move few celebrity parents do: openly discussing which child she is closest to—and why she isn't as close to another.

Caitlyn spoke on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast and went into detail about her relationships with her youngest two children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

She joked that her favorite generally of her six biological and 10 step-children "depends on the day." But Kylie, 23, has a special place in her life.