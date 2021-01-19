Tippecanoe reports 156 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, January 19 that 2,756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana department of health has reported another 2,756 covid-19 cases statewide.

Isdh's latest report also includes 126 more deaths statewide.

That means just over 9-thousand hoosiers have died to date from the coronavirus pandemic.

Here on a local level, tippecanoe county reported another 156 cases along with three more deaths.

2 more deaths were reported in cass county.

For a county-by-county breakdown, head on over to wlfi dot com.

With more people getting the coronavirus