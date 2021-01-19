Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement

(CNN) Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos Tuesday.

Her happy news -- which happened at the White House -- comes on her father's final full day in office.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!

Boulos, described by Town & Country as a "scion from a wealthy family overseas" and by Vanity Fair as a "billionaire heir," posted the same image, writing, "Got engaged to the love of my life!